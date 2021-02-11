Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $11.50 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities raised Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mercer International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mercer International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

NASDAQ MERC opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $878.02 million, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.93. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MERC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Mercer International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Mercer International by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International during the third quarter valued at approximately $721,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

