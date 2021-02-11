Mengis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF stock opened at $96.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.15. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $96.85.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

