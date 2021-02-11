Mengis Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 376 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 376 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Netflix by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 42.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,152 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $150,620,000 after purchasing an additional 88,940 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 15,130 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Netflix by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,619 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $563.59 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $290.25 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $529.29 and a 200 day moving average of $507.64. The firm has a market cap of $249.61 billion, a PE ratio of 90.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

