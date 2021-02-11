MEI Pharma’s (MEIP) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. MEI Pharma has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Shares of MEIP opened at $4.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $473.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.65. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $4.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 33.55% and a negative net margin of 142.81%. The company had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the third quarter valued at $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

