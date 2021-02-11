MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at ATB Capital

ATB Capital assumed coverage on shares of MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a C$6.75 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MEG Energy from C$4.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$3.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$5.09.

Shares of MEG opened at C$5.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.71. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.13 and a twelve month high of C$7.43.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

