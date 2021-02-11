Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald Sells 10,000 Shares

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total transaction of $1,554,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,708,819.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MEDP stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.35. 398,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,764. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.19. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.72 and a 52 week high of $173.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Medpace by 7,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Medpace by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 354.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

