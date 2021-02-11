Medica Group Plc (MGP.L) (LON:MGP) Shares Gap Up to $118.00

Medica Group Plc (MGP.L) (LON:MGP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $118.00, but opened at $122.50. Medica Group Plc (MGP.L) shares last traded at $118.06, with a volume of 149,144 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £132.99 million and a P/E ratio of 26.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 121.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 122.31. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.37.

Get Medica Group Plc (MGP.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Stephen Griffith Davies sold 1,031,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of £120 ($156.78), for a total transaction of £123,830,880 ($161,785,837.47).

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom. It offers NightHawk emergency computerised tomography (CT) and MR reporting, routine cross sectional, routine plain film, and radiographer plain film services.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Medica Group Plc (MGP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medica Group Plc (MGP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.