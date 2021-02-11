MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Shares Gap Up to $13.00

MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.00, but opened at $15.50. MedAvail shares last traded at $14.32, with a volume of 6,730 shares traded.

MDVL has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on MedAvail in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on MedAvail in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get MedAvail alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.81.

In related news, major shareholder Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg bought 28,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $371,282.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have purchased 106,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,596 over the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MedAvail stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 230,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 22.69% of MedAvail as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MedAvail Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDVL)

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for MedAvail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedAvail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.