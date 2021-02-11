Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Director Borge Hald Sells 78,000 Shares of Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Director Borge Hald sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $3,449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,547,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,444,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Borge Hald also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Medallia alerts:

On Monday, February 1st, Borge Hald sold 350,000 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $14,224,000.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Borge Hald sold 156,664 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $6,360,558.40.

On Thursday, January 21st, Borge Hald sold 53,654 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $2,146,696.54.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Borge Hald sold 79,041 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $3,164,011.23.

Shares of NYSE:MDLA opened at $45.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.04. Medallia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.32 and a beta of 1.78.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.91 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLA shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Medallia by 1,872.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Medallia by 7.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.