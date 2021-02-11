MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2125 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%.

MDU Resources Group has raised its dividend by 7.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE MDU traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.53. MDU Resources Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

