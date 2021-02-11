McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.32

Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and traded as high as $1.58. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 782,730 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of C$652.25 million and a PE ratio of -3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.44.

About McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

