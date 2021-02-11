Mattioli Woods plc (MTW.L) (MTW) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 18th

Mattioli Woods plc (MTW.L) (LON:MTW) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Mattioli Woods plc (MTW.L) stock opened at GBX 747 ($9.76) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £209.65 million and a P/E ratio of 20.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 747.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 703.73. Mattioli Woods plc has a 52 week low of GBX 520 ($6.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 865 ($11.30).

Get Mattioli Woods plc (MTW.L) alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MTW. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Mattioli Woods plc (MTW.L) from GBX 896 ($11.71) to GBX 939 ($12.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods plc (MTW.L) in a report on Tuesday.

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Mattioli Woods plc (MTW.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattioli Woods plc (MTW.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.