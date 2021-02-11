Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MAT. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.97.

Mattel stock opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,847.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mattel will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 11,816 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Mattel by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Mattel by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 920,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,059,000 after purchasing an additional 23,926 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $12,136,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mattel by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

