Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MAT. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mattel from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.97.

Get Mattel alerts:

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.32. Mattel has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1,847.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mattel will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Mattel by 160.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 56.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.