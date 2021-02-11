Matson (NYSE:MATX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $51.28

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $51.28 and traded as high as $67.63. Matson shares last traded at $66.24, with a volume of 130,124 shares changing hands.

Separately, Stephens raised shares of Matson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

In other Matson news, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $879,712.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,347.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Branton B. Dreyfus sold 5,776 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $339,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Matson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matson in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Matson during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matson Company Profile (NYSE:MATX)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

