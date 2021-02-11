Matarin Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Matarin Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,565 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 58,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 39,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

OPI stock opened at $25.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $35.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average is $23.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 36.61%.

OPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Office Properties Income Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

