Matarin Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 26,071 Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 13,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 47,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 11,932 shares during the last quarter. 58.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDMO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Avid Bioservices from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of CDMO stock opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.40 and a beta of 2.36. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Featured Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.