Matarin Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Matarin Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,020 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 61,502 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 53.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 11,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SWN shares. Raymond James raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.21.

SWN stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average is $2.99. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $4.61.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

