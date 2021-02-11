Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock Rating Lowered by MKM Partners

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was downgraded by research analysts at MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $17.00. MKM Partners’ price target points to a potential downside of 2.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MTDR. BMO Capital Markets raised Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.74, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Matador Resources by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 357,049 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,501 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Matador Resources by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 105,296 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,818 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

