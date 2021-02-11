MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) issued an update on its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.68-2.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.47. MasterCraft Boat also updated its Q3 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 0.74-0.74 EPS.
NASDAQ MCFT opened at $28.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $543.73 million, a P/E ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.48. MasterCraft Boat has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $31.70.
MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.24. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About MasterCraft Boat
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.
