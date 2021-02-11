MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.68-2.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.47. MasterCraft Boat also updated its Q3 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.74-0.74 EPS.

NASDAQ MCFT opened at $28.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $543.73 million, a P/E ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.48. MasterCraft Boat has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $31.70.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.24. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCFT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

