MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%.

MCFT stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.08. The company had a trading volume of 231,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,699. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.48. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $31.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $532.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 2.26.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MCFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MasterCraft Boat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.