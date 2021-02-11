Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 22.53%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MHH traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.01. The company had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,180. Mastech Digital has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.34. The company has a market cap of $193.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

