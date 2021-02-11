Masonite International Co. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:DOOR)

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Masonite International in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the company will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Masonite International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Masonite International from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masonite International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $109.78 on Thursday. Masonite International has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $113.57. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 63.09 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Masonite International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 456,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,925,000 after buying an additional 16,520 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Masonite International by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Masonite International by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,519,000 after buying an additional 73,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Masonite International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 187,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,458,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $380,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,570.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randal Alan White sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $133,800.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,819.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

