Masco (NYSE:MAS) to Repurchase $2.00 billion in Stock

Masco (NYSE:MAS) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MAS traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,536,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,448. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Masco has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $60.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Masco will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAS. Barclays cut Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Loop Capital downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,588,550.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,138,605.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $428,039.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,319.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

