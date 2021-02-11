Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $2.31 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Amgen by 31.1% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 4.1% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 73,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 5.3% during the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 10.2% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 3.5% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.39.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMGN stock traded down $3.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $235.19. 85,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,680,650. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.43. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

