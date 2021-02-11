Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,217 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,000. salesforce.com comprises 0.6% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total transaction of $1,138,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,381,989.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $927,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,977,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,092 shares of company stock valued at $19,114,755. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.72.

salesforce.com stock traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $239.99. The stock had a trading volume of 197,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,280,027. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $219.59 billion, a PE ratio of 61.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.