Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.23.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,927 shares of company stock worth $10,107,912 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $176.93. 52,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,270,054. The stock has a market cap of $102.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.87. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $187.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

