Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires New Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,210,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,030,150,000 after purchasing an additional 370,673 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,623,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,213 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,064,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $808,057,000 after purchasing an additional 90,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $468,377,000 after purchasing an additional 142,884 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GS traded down $3.65 on Thursday, hitting $300.63. 72,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,615,685. The company has a market cap of $103.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $309.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $281.90 and a 200-day moving average of $229.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GS. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $449.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $291.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.77.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

