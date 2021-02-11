Martin Raymond Baker Sells 9,364 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Stock

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 9,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $378,399.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,214.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GBX opened at $44.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $44.70.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.25 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.43%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBX. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 16,045.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on The Greenbrier Companies from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet cut The Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Greenbrier Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

