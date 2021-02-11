Marston’s (LON:MARS) Shares Gap Down to $99.35

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $99.35, but opened at $86.00. Marston’s shares last traded at $86.55, with a volume of 6,425,000 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Marston’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 63.50 ($0.83).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 80.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 59.87. The company has a market cap of £551.00 million and a PE ratio of -1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 763.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

