Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 6.2% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $258,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.4% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.8% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $217.85. 578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,401. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.27. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $218.39.

