Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,401 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHH. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,122. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.94. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.62.

