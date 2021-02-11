Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MAKSY. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marks and Spencer Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marks and Spencer Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Marks and Spencer Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.75.

MAKSY stock opened at $3.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.77. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

