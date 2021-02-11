Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) shares fell 9.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.63 and last traded at $34.01. 29,912,385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 48,002,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.59.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MARA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Patent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Marathon Patent Group from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.36 and a beta of 4.33.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 319.69%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Patent Group, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Patent Group news, CFO David Philip Lieberman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $46,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,700.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Rudolph sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $54,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,052.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 651,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,082,455. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Marathon Patent Group by 333,397.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 126,691 shares in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

