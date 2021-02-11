MAP Protocol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $568.93 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 45% lower against the U.S. dollar. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.49 million and $568.93 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0172 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00052646 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.06 or 0.00258997 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00099148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00076247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00083356 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,282.30 or 0.92446611 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

