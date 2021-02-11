Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Manhattan Associates, Inc., is the global leader in providing supply chain execution and optimization solutions. It enables operational excellence through its warehouse, transportation, distributed order management, reverse logistics and trading partner management solutions, as well as its RFID, performance management and event management capabilities. These Integrated Logistics Solutions(TM) leverage state-of-the-art technologies, innovative practices and domain expertise to enhance performance, profitability and competitive advantage. Manhattan Associates has licensed more than 900 customers representing more than 1,600 facilities worldwide, which include some of the world’s leading manufacturers, distributors and retailers. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.00.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $142.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.24 and its 200-day moving average is $100.99. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $143.18. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.43 and a beta of 1.93.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The company had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,083.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $1,096,048.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,139 shares in the company, valued at $31,157,743.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,821 shares of company stock worth $4,091,150 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 312.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 61.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

