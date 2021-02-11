Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target Raised to $97.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.75.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $79.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.27. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $81.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.94.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $195.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.80 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 101.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 723.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

