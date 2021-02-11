Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 12th. Analysts expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment to post earnings of ($3.87) per share for the quarter.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.72) by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million. On average, analysts expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment to post $-14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MSGE opened at $101.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -27.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.05 and its 200-day moving average is $82.04. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $172.47.

In related news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $77,607.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 21.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MSGE. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.89.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

