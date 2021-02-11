LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries makes up about 0.8% of Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $20,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $3,275,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $10,482,000. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 8,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $116,601.12. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,166 shares of company stock worth $8,099,374. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Argus raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

Shares of LYB stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.56. 19,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $99.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

