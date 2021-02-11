Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $60.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LYFT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lyft from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on Lyft from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Lyft from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lyft from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.79.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $56.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Lyft has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $59.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.55.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $196,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $72,909.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 864,243 shares of company stock worth $43,191,175. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 59.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,620 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 20,364 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lyft by 7.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 428,934 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,817,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lyft by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

