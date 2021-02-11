Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%.

NASDAQ:LYFT traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.21. 20,371,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,000,125. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 1,859 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $72,909.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Lawee sold 309,249 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $15,474,819.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 864,243 shares of company stock valued at $43,191,175 in the last three months. 22.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on Lyft from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lyft from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Lyft from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lyft from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.82.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

