LVW Advisors LLC Sells 591 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJM. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

NYSE:SJM traded down $1.81 on Thursday, hitting $113.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $91.88 and a one year high of $131.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.18.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

