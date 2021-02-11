LVW Advisors LLC Purchases 145 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 0.9% of LVW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,758,885. The stock has a market cap of $188.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

