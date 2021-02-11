LVW Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

LVW Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 212,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,305 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Greenlight Capital Re were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLRE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Greenlight Capital Re in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 413.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Greenlight Capital Re in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Greenlight Capital Re in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 50.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 12,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLRE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.83. 1,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,917. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $10.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.35. The firm has a market cap of $275.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, crop, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

