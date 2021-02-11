LVW Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth about $513,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 51,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth about $885,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.43.

NYSE:MSCI traded up $6.49 on Thursday, reaching $426.15. 7,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,865. The company has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.71 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.65 and a 12 month high of $455.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $426.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,170,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $2,506,725. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.