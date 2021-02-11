LVW Advisors LLC Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. CX Institutional raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 22,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded down $1.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.01. The company had a trading volume of 19,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,153. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $109.53. The stock has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.45.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WEC. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

