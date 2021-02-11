LVW Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Urovant Sciences worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Urovant Sciences by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,710,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,194,000 after purchasing an additional 378,135 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of Urovant Sciences by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 424,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 37,083 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $2,707,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Urovant Sciences by 6,741.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 37,147 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. 18.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Urovant Sciences alerts:

Urovant Sciences stock remained flat at $$16.19 during midday trading on Thursday. 4,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,122. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.96. The firm has a market cap of $512.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.36. Urovant Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $16.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UROV shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.25 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.25 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Urovant Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Urovant Sciences Company Profile

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is vibegron, an oral small molecule beta-3 agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB), OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia, and abdominal pain due to irritable bowel syndrome.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UROV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV).

Receive News & Ratings for Urovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.