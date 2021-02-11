LVW Advisors LLC Acquires 7,991 Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 195,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 2.5% of LVW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $12,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 156.7% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $66.39. 70,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,555. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $67.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.23.

