Luminex Co. (LMNX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th.

Luminex has increased its dividend payment by 54.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Luminex stock opened at $27.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 70.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Luminex has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $41.69.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.12). Luminex had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Luminex will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Luminex news, Director Stephen L. Eck bought 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $100,508.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Luminex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

