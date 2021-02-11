LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Shares Sold by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC decreased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 788,418 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,765 shares during the period. LSI Industries makes up approximately 2.5% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned approximately 2.98% of LSI Industries worth $6,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 519.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in LSI Industries during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LSI Industries during the third quarter worth about $159,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in LSI Industries during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,037. LSI Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $251.14 million, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.67.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 3.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LYTS. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of LSI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

